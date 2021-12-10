Jill Biden shares with kids about the meaning of Christmas

First lady Jill Biden talks with a young boy while they participate in a Toys for Tots sorting event at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, in Arlington, Va., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

WASHINGTON (AP) — First Lady Jill Biden read excerpts from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on Friday as part of a charity event that provides toys to needy children for the holidays.

Biden was at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia, and sat with about 30 children of servicemembers during her remarks at the Marine Toys for Tots event. She and the children sorted donated toys into bins together.

Toys for Tots last year donated 20.1 million toys to 7.4 million children, according to the charity’s directory.

“Military children serve too, and the president and I thank you for your service to the country, and that goes to all military kids,” she said.

“Merry Christmas! Now how many of you know this book? Wow, everybody knows this book.” She said, holding up the Grinch.

She read an excerpt from the Dr. Seuss holiday book, once the Grinch realizes that Christmas is going to come even after he stole all the town’s presents: “Maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store, maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more.”

She replied when a child said Christmas is about loving each other: “I agree, isn’t that a beautiful sentiment about Christmas.”

“Kindness, sharing, generosity, and service. These are the gifts that you’re all giving together.”

She thanked the Marine Corp Reserve and Toys for Tots “for bringing us all together.”