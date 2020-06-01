Trump says he is sending military, law enforcement personnel to restore ‘one law and order

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – President Trump makes a statement about the protests and violence sweeping the nation from the White House Rose Garden.

The president said he has charged mayors and governors to “dominate” their streets, and that if they don’t do it, he will mobilize federal and military resources and personnel to do so.

He said he was “taking immediate presidential action” to stop the riots and protests, and vowed to “restore safety and security in America.”

“As we speak, I am dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel, and law enforcement officers” to stop the protests in Washington, D.C., Trump said.

“I am your president of law and order,” he said,” and an ally of all peaceful protesters.”