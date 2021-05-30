Memorial Day vs Veterans Day: understanding the difference

Craig DeOld, a retired Army Captain, and commander of the Boston Police VFW, replaces flags at veteran’s graves Thursday, May 27, 2021, in the Fairview Cemetery in Boston. After more than a year of isolation, American veterans are embracing plans for a more traditional Memorial Day. “We’re breathing a sigh of relief that we’ve overcome another struggle, but we’re also now able to return to what this holiday is all about — remembering our fallen comrades.” (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As Memorial Day comes up and many will enjoy that extra day, it’s important to note the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

On both Memorial Day and Veterans Day, people spend time remembering and honoring the countless number of veterans who have served the United States throughout the country’s history.

Before you go around thanking every Veteran for their service this weekend, there is an important difference to note between the two.

Memorial Day, which is celebrated May 31, is a day that commemorates the men and women who have died in the military and in service of the country and specifically those who have died in battle or as a result of wounds from a battle.

This is a difference founder of Bo’s Blessings, Jannie Layne, says is very important to those who are members of the veteran’s community.

“One of the things that Bo found profound was people thanking him for his service on Memorial day, he said don’t thank me for my service, thank the families of my comrades who have died in service to our country. Remember them, speak their names, and thank me on veterans day if you must,” said Layne.

The day is meant to memorialize veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country and who were not able to come home.

On the other hand, Veterans Day, which is celebrated on Nov. 11, is a day to thank and honor all who have served whether in wartime or peacetime, regardless if they have died or survived.