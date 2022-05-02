EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Monopoly tokens are changing once again, and players can be part of the decision.

Rhode Island-based toy company Hasbro, which has owned the rights to the game since 1991, is letting fans vote to bring back one of six iconic retired tokens: thimble, wheelbarrow, iron, boot, horse & rider or the money bag.

Voting began online Thursday and will last three weeks.

Fans can also vote on which current token should be removed from the game: Scottie, Hazel, battleship, penguin, rubber ducky, top hat, T-Rex or race car.

In 2013, fans voted to include the Hazel token as the newest piece, and the iron was retired. In 2017, the thimble, wheelbarrow and boot were retired and replaced by the penguin, T-Rex and rubber ducky.

Whichever token wins will get an update in the new version of the game, which will hit shelves in fall 2022 in the U.S. and spring 2023 globally.