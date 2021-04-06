Mother, daughter die after car plunges off 100-foot cliff in mysterious crash

Bodega Bay firefighters work to secure the scene of a crash after a vehicle plummeted from the Bodega Head parking lot in Bodega Bay, Calif., on April 3, 2021.Kent Porter / The Press Democrat via AP

BODEGA BAY, California (KETK/NBC) – A mother and daughter were killed on Saturday when their car crashed in a 100-foot plunge off a cliff. Around 10 witnesses saw the car go over the edge and investigators have not determined why the accident happened, according to NBC News.

64-year-old Maria Teixeira and 41-year-old Elizabeth Correia were identified as the victims of the wreck and it was determined that Teixeira was driving the Toyota SUV.

California Highway Patrol spokesman David DeRutte said the car was “driving at a normal speed” when it entered the gravel lot that had not parking spaces.”

“It was driving toward the cliff and didn’t stop. There was no acceleration and no braking.” David DeRutte

The car landed upside down on rocks after the fatal plunge. An inspection of the car will be done and an autopsy will be conducted on Teixeira to see if she suffered a medical emergency at the time of the crash.

The two were from Pleasanton, a suburb of San Francisco. They both worked at elementary schools in the area, Teixeira as the lead custodian and Correia as a first-grade teacher, according to the San Jose Mercury News.