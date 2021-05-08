Mother shot in the face while trying to save 9-year-old son during deadly shooting released from hospital

ORANGE, Calif. (KTLA) – A mother who was critically wounded in a deadly shooting in Orange, California, while trying to shield her son from gunfire that left him and three others dead has been released from the hospital about five weeks after the shooting.

Blanca Ismeralda Tamayo was shot three times in the incident, which authorities say unfolded after a gunman entered a mobile home business on the evening of March 31.

Two of Tamayo’s children, 28-year-old Genevieve Raygoza and 9-year-old Matthew Farias, were fatally shot, as was 50-year-old Luis Tovar, Raygoza’s father and the owner of the business. Farias died in his mother’s arms as she tried to save him, according to Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

The fourth victim, 58-year-old Leticia Solid Guzman, was an employee of United Homes, the business where the shooting took place.

Tamayo, who also worked at her ex’s business, was the lone victim to survive the rampage. On Wednesday, she was discharged from UC Irvine Medical Center but has a long road of recovery ahead of her.

Another of Tomayo’s sons told KTLA that his mother had been shot at least twice in the face, and that she underwent some reconstructive surgery while hospitalized. Tamayo’s doctor and relatives said a number of times that it was a miracle she survived.

She spoke outside the hospital, but was too overcome with emotion to speak about her son — whose photograph was on a T-shirt she was wearing — as she was released from the medical center in Orange.

Tamayo discussed other things, however, including whether she planned to do anything for Mother’s Day this Sunday.

“There is no plan, I just want to enjoy my family and just — enjoy my family and life,” she said, sitting in a wheelchair.

Tamayo was also accompanied by her longtime boyfriend, who is Farias’ father, as well as her adult son, Louis Tovar.

“My mother is what gives me a lot of strength, cause I know she’s going to need a lot of help in the next coming months to years, and as well as my children and my family,” he said, sitting next to his mother. “We’re all just staying strong together to support my mom through this very difficult time. We’re just happy to have her back on Mother’s Day.”

As for the suspected gunman, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, he remains hospitalized after being shot by police who responded to the still-active scene.

The DA’s office has charged Gaxiola with four felony counts of murder, a felony count of attempted murder, and two felony counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

He also faces several felony enhancements as well as the special circumstance of multiple murders, which makes him eligible for the death penalty. Prosecutors have not yet decided whether to seek a death sentence in the case.

Gaxiola remains hospitalized and has not been arraigned on the charges yet.

Tamayo’s family members created a GoFundMe page for medical expenses. Another GoFundMe page was set up for the funeral expenses of Luis Tovar and Genevieve Raygoza.