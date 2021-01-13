No jackpot winner in Mega Millions lottery, grows to $750 million

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Despite being one of the biggest jackpots in American lottery history, no one brought home the big bucks in the latest Mega Millions lottery on Tuesday.

The jackpot has now swelled to $750 million and could grow some more by the next drawing on Friday, February 15. This is currently the fifth-largest jackpot in American history and could become the third-largest if the jackpot continues to climb before Friday’s drawing.

There were Match 5 winners across eight states, meaning they had the first five numbers correct, but not the gold Mega ball number. They lived across the following states:

California

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Montana

New Jersey

Texas

Washington

All eyes now turn to the Powerball drawing Wednesday night. That jackpot has grown to more than half a billion dollars, with it currently sitting at $550 million. The cash option is currently $411.4 million.