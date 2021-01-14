No Powerball jackpot winner on Wednesday, combined lotteries reach more than $1.3 billion

In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. A lottery ticket worth $530 million in the Mega Millions draw was sold at a liquor store in San Diego, the City News Service reports. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Despite nationwide interest in both the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries, neither was able to produce a jackpot winner early this week.

The Powerball drawing on Wednesday was valued at more than half a billion dollars. It has now climbed to $640 million. The next drawing is set for Saturday.

The Mega Millions lottery has reached $750 million and will draw next on Friday. The combined lottery jackpots have reach $1.39 billion.

The largest ever jackpot was won back in January 2016 when the Powerball reached $1.58 billion. It was split between three winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

The biggest single ticket winner was back in October 2018 when a South Carolina resident won a Mega Millions jackpot at $1.53 billion.