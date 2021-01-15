NRA to relocate to Texas, restructure

(KETK) – The National Rifle Association of America plans to relocate from New York to Texas and make sweeping changes as part of long-term plans, the organization announced Friday.

“Texas values the contributions of the NRA, celebrates our law-abiding members, and joins us as a partner in upholding constitutional freedom,” CEO Wayne Wayne LaPierre said in a letter to members posted on the NRA website.

The NRA, which supports Second Amendment rights, is under the oversight of a bankruptcy court after filing for financial protection. The announcement said it will also use this opportunity to restructure.

A timetable was not offered on when the move or other changes would take place.

“This strategic plan represents a pathway to opportunity, growth and progress,” LaPierre said in the news release. “Obviously, an important part of this plan is dumping New York. …. This is a transformational moment in the history of the NRA.”

The restructuring plan is expected to provide “many financial and strategic advantages,” the announcement said.

While the NRA moves through restructuring, operations will continue as usual.

The NRA has been headquartered in New York for 150 years. In 2018, then New York Attorney General candidate Letitia James launched an investigation of the organization and its leadership. In response, the NRA filed a lawsuit the against the Attorney General’s office, claiming, among other things, that its free speech rights were being violated.