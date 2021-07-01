Pinterest becomes first social media company to ban weight loss ads

TYLER, Texas (KETK/NBC) – As of today, Pinterest is banning ads with weight loss language and imagery.
It’s a policy shift that the company says makes it the first social media platform to ban all weight loss, dieting and body shaming ads.
This update expands Pinterest’s ad policies that have long prohibited body shaming and dangerous weight loss products or claims.
Pinterest says it will work to promote “body neutrality.”
