PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) — A plane at Pittsburgh International Airport carrying 77 passengers slid off the runway stopping at the edge of a snowy cliff Wednesday evening according to a Tweet by the airport.
Delta Air Lines Flight 2231 departing for Atlanta “exited a taxiway prior to takeoff near Runway 10R,” per the airport’s Tweet.
The airport remains open.
- WATCH NOW: Plane slides off Pittsburgh runway, comes to stop at edge of snowy cliff
- Tyler man arrested for death of a passenger after a wreck in January
- How to drive on icy roads; video shows why they’re so dangerous
- Taylor Swift dropping new version of ‘Love Story,’ announces first re-recorded album
- Texas gas prices continue to rise, but still among lowest in nation