Winter Weather Tools

School Closings & Delays

schoolclosingsmgn_20150327034535

Live Doppler Radar

East Texas Storm Team Logo_1551911965710.jpg.jpg

Download Your KETK Storm Team App

Share Your Storm Photos

WATCH NOW: Plane slides off Pittsburgh runway, comes to stop at edge of snowy cliff

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) — A plane at Pittsburgh International Airport carrying 77 passengers slid off the runway stopping at the edge of a snowy cliff Wednesday evening according to a Tweet by the airport.

Delta Air Lines Flight 2231 departing for Atlanta “exited a taxiway prior to takeoff near Runway 10R,” per the airport’s Tweet.

The airport remains open.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51