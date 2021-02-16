Police: 12-year-old boy fatally shoots intruder who tried to rob grandmother

GOLDSBORO, North Carolina (KETK/NBC) – A 12-year-old boy in North Carolina shot and killed a man who broke into his grandmother’s apartment and tried to rob her, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Goldsboro around 12:45 a.m. early on Saturday. Local police said that two masked people forced their into the apartment and shot the grandmother, 73-year-old Lindal Ellis.

The boy then shot at the intruders, which sent them fleeing on foot. Officers later found 19-year-old Khalil Herring at a nearby intersection suffering from a gunshot wound.

Herring was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to an NBC report. Ellis was hospitalized, but with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second suspect has not been arrested as of this writing. No charges are expected to be filed against the boy.

