Police: 3 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar

OHIO (AP/WKBN) – At least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, police said.

Officers were called to the Torch Club Bar & Grille in Youngstown around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities said no one was in custody but they were talking to several individuals.

Police were still investigating the shooting and more information was not immediately known.

There were dozens of casings in front of the Torch Club Bar & Grill at Salt Springs Road and Elberen Street as well as a parking lot two doors down, where a house was also struck by gunfire.

There was a four-car accident across the street from the bar that came after shots rang out.

A couple of blocks east, at the corner of Salt Springs Road and Greenwood Street, there was a two-car accident where one person died and another person went to the hospital.

Detectives said there was some sort of argument that broke out in the area near the Torch Club and there was “an exchange of gunfire,” that saw three killed and three others wounded. They’re still trying to piece together what happened.

It is not clear if any of the shooting victims were involved in the four-car accident near the Torch Club.

Accident investigators were called out for the fatal accident a few blocks away that happened about the same time as the shooting. Investigators said the victim in that crash was one of the shooting victims.

Police pulled over a dark SUV a couple blocks west of the club and detained the driver. There was also a person who was being detained in a cruiser but it is not clear if he was the driver of the SUV.