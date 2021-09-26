Police: Albuquerque woman doused with gasoline: Set on fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque woman is being treated at a burn center after her male roommate allegedly doused her with gasoline and lit her on fire, according to police.

Police said 39-year-old Lawrence Sedillo was booked into jail Saturday on suspicion of aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm.

It was unclear Sunday if Sedillo has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that court records show the 42-year-old woman suffered severe burns to her face, arms, chest and back.

The newspaper said she was flown to the burn center at University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas.

The woman’s name hasn’t been released by police.