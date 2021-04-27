Real ID requirement for flying delayed due to pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KETK/NBC) – The Department of Homeland Security is once again delaying the requirement for Real ID-compliant forms of identification.

The deadline was set for October 1 of this year and would have required travelers over 18 to have a more secure form of ID than is currently required.

Homeland says that only 43% of U.S. issued driver’s licenses are Real ID compliant. DHS say the delay is due to lack of state compliance caused in part by the pandemic.

Although Congress approved the new rules in 2005, several states didn’t begin to issue the ID’s to their residents until years later.

The regulations were put in place for security reasons after the 9/11 attacks.