Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s attorney, tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON D.C. (KETK) – Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s attorney, tested positive for COVID-19.
Trump, who confirmed Giuliani’s positive test in a Sunday afternoon tweet, wished him a speedy recovery.
The president praised Giuliani by saying he had “been working tirelessly” and expressed that he “get better soon.”
Last month, Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani, a special assistant to Trump, said he tested positive for coronavirus.
“I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing,” the younger Giuliani said in a Nov. 20 tweet disclosing his COVID-19 positive test.
