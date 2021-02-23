Rush Limbaugh’s wife announced upcoming virtual memorial service

Rush Limbaugh reacts as first Lady Melania Trump, and his wife Kathryn, applaud, as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (Leah Millis/Pool via AP)

TYLER, Texas (KETK/FOX) – Kathryn Limbaugh, the widow of the late conservative radio icon legend Rush Limbaugh, announced on his show Monday that there would be a virtual memorial service for him in the coming weeks.

Limbaugh died last week at the age of 70 after being diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer last January. Kathryn took calls from longtime viewers who discussed his impact on their lives.

“The Rush Limbaugh Show” started back in 1988 and he became one of the most influential conservative figures across the country.

During former President Trump’s last State of the Union in 2020, Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The ceremony came just Limbaugh’s diagnosis.

A FOX News report said that former Vice President Mike Pence said Limbaugh started his career in Indiana. Pence said he used Limbaugh as inspiration to start his own talk radio show. He eventually was elected to Congress and then later as governor of Indiana before becoming Trump’s vice president.