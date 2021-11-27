Security guard protecting Nexstar news crew dies from injuries after attempted armed robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A member of the Nexstar family has tragically lost his life after being shot while protecting a KRON4 news team in Oakland, California.

KRON4 learned Saturday that Kevin Nishita, who worked as an armed guard for Star Protection Agency, died from his injuries. He leaves behind a wife, two children and three grandchildren.

Photo of Kevin Nishita, a KRON4 security guard shot in an attempted armed robbery while on assignment in Oakland. He worked as an armed guard for Star Protection Agency and is a former Police officer. (Star Protection Agency)

Prior to working as a security guard, Nishita served as a police officer at the Oakland Housing Authority, Hayward Police, San Jose Police, and the Colma Police departments in California.

A reward of $32,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

A crew with KRON4 was covering a story on Wednesday about a recent robbery where 12 thieves wearing masks and hoods raided a clothing store on the 300 block of 14th Street.

At 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, an assailant attempted to steal KRON4’s camera equipment, according to police.

The armed guard was shot in the lower abdomen. The reporter was not physically injured.

The guard was rushed to Highland Hospital Wednesday afternoon in critical condition before undergoing surgery.

A man from Berkeley, California, who was standing nearby, was hit by bullet shrapnel, Oakland police said. He was treated at a hospital and listed in stable condition.

Contributions from KRON4, Nexstar Media Inc., Star Protection Agency and the Oakland Police Department brought the total reward offered for information to $32,500.

The money will be given to the person who provides information that leads to an arrest of the individual or individuals involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators at (510) 238-3426.

“It’s been an extremely violent week,” Oakland police said during a press conference held on Wednesday. “We are asking if you were in the area, have a business or live nearby to please check your surveillance footage as you may have captured the crime before, during, or after it occurred.”

Local television stations, including KRON4, regularly use security guards when covering news stories.

“We are devastated by the loss of security guard and our friend, Kevin Nishita,” KRON4’s Vice President and General Manager Jim Rose stated. “Our deepest sympathy goes to Kevin’s wife, his children, his family, and to all his friends and colleagues. This senseless loss of life is due to yet another violent criminal act in the Bay Area. We hope that offering a reward will help lead to the arrest of those responsible so they can face justice for this terrible tragedy”.

KRON4 staff members who knew and worked with Kevin are sharing their thoughts on social media.

My heart is broken. I’m scared for me. I’m scared for my colleagues. Friends from all stations are talking to each other-our own support group. And then woke up to heartbreak. He was my friend. He was our friend and now he is gone @kron4news — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) November 27, 2021

I’m at a loss of words … praying for his family and loved ones and to my colleagues. May he Rest In Peace 🙏🏽 https://t.co/Q9zwYetHfb — Omar Pérez (@omarpereztv) November 27, 2021

The shock and fear from the day of the shooting are back all over again. I don't even know where to begin. I'm so angry that such tragedy happened to a man whose everyday job was to protect others. RIP Kevin. Thank you for your service. 🙏 https://t.co/kprBMh3IMY — Kelly Kim (@KKimKRON4) November 27, 2021

Not the news any of us wanted to share this morning. My heart breaks for our security guard’s family, and our entire KRON4 news family. This is so senseless. Reward now $32,500 https://t.co/Ks7uOYHthi — Noelle Bellow (@noellebellow) November 27, 2021

A devastating update to the assignment turned nightmare for a KRON crew in Oakland.



My heart goes out to Kevin’s family and friends. https://t.co/GeghLOGJHP — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) November 27, 2021

Crushing. My heart goes out to Kevin’s family & friends💔Reporting the news should not be so dangerous. https://t.co/ZPDCcSy44N — GrantLodes (@GrantLodes) November 27, 2021

This isn’t fair. Been on the phone with friends from all stations this morning. We are calling each other. We are heartbroken. Our friend was an angel. Always jolly. Always KIND. And now he is gone. This is too much to bear pic.twitter.com/2OUwRuBnIZ — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) November 27, 2021

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office escorted Nishita’s body from the hospital on Saturday with “full law enforcement honors,” the office confirmed on Twitter.