Senate to vote Monday on Barrett’s confirmation to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (KETK/NewsNation Now) – The Senate is set to confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court Monday to fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just one week before Election Day.

Senate Democrats have hosted an all-night session of debate, but it is highly unlikely to persuade the Republican-controlled body. They hold a 53-47 majority and a key swing vote, Sen Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, announced over the weekend that while she does not agree with the process, she will vote to confirm Barrett.

Democrats have objected to the process since Barrett was nominated, arguing that such a high-profile vote should wait until after the election. The 48-year-old’s confirmation would also shift the court’s balance, possibly for an entire generation.

President Trump’s three nominees during his first term would be the youngest justices on the court if Barrett is confirmed, by a significant margin.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh is 55 years old, Neil Gorsuch at 53 is not much younger, but Barrett herself is only 48. Stephen Breyer, one of the liberal anchors of the court, clocks in at 82 years old and has served on the bench since 1994.

If she is confirmed, Trump would be the first president since Richard Nixon to have three Supreme Court justices confirmed during his first term in office.

Vice President Mike Pence would typically preside over Monday’s vote, but after a close aide and others on his staff tested positive for the coronavirus, it was unclear whether he would attend. He is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Minnesota, arriving back in Washington ahead of the expected evening vote.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to send the vote to the full Senate Thursday. The panel approved Barrett 12-0, with all Republican members voting yes while the Democrats weren’t in attendance as a form of protest.

On Sunday, the Senate voted 51-48 vote to begin to bring the process to a vote by launching the final 30 hours of Senate debate.

Barrett has been a judge since 2017, when Trump nominated her to the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. But as a longtime University of Notre Dame law professor she had already established herself as a reliable conservative in the mold of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, for whom she clerked in the late 1990s.