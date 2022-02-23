(WTRF) – When a Starbucks employee noticed a man lingering around a customer, the employee passed the young woman a note to make sure she was OK.

Brandy Roberson posted on Facebook that her 18-year-old daughter was alone in a Corpus Christi, Texas, Starbucks store when a man approached her and started talking to her.

“She was sitting at her table alone studying and this man came by and noticed what she was studying and wanted to talk to her about it,” Roberson told WKYC. “He, I think, just kind of became really loud and animated about it.”

A barista noticed the man’s behavior, Roberson said, and handed her daughter “an extra hot chocolate someone forgot to pick up” with a note written on the side of the cup. The note said: “Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, take the lid off the cup.”

Roberson said her daughter did feel safe and did not remove the lid, letting the baristas know she was OK. The teen said she appreciated the staff keeping an eye on her and taking the extra step to make sure she felt safe.

A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed the story to Nexstar, but didn’t offer any other details on the incident.

“How grateful I am for people who look out for other people!” Roberson said in her Facebook post thanking the workers.

The Facebook post has more than 89,000 reactions.