Super Bowl streaker identified as 31-year-old Florida man

TAMPA (WFLA) – The mugshot and identity of the man who ran on the field in a pink swimsuit during the Super Bowl on Sunday was released.

Yuri Andrade, 31

31-year-old Yuri Andrade, from Boca Raton, FL, was charged Sunday night with trespassing after streaking across the field at the Raymond James Stadium.

Andrade’s bond was set for $500. He was released Monday morning.

With more security closing in, he wisely slid at the 3-yard line. But he wasn’t afforded the same protection as NFL quarterbacks. Guards piled atop him as he hit the grass, tied his hands and escorted him into a nearby tunnel. He got another ovation as he exited the stadium.

According to reports, Andrade was planted there by social media personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who has pulled this prank before.

Zdorovetskiy runs the website Vitaly Uncensored, which was written on the front of Andrade’s pink swimsuit. Vitaly Uncensored is an adult website.

Zdorovetskiy has more than 620,000 Twitter followers. He’s been tweeting about the event over the last few hours including retweeting a message that his streaker “got more yards than the Chiefs.”

Zdorovetskiy has done previous stunts at the World Series and NBA Finals.