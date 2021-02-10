Three rescued after being stranded on island in Bahamas for 33 days, lived off of coconuts

BAHAMAS (KETK/NBC) – The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday rescued three people who had been stranded on an island in the Bahamas living off Coconuts for 33 days.

A helicopter crew that was on a routine patrol spotted a large makeshift flag that was being waved on the ground.

Miami crew members could be seen in a video shared on Twitter dropping food, water, and a radio to the two men and woman.

After a delay in rescuing them due to weather, the survivors were picked up on Tuesday.

They were taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West, according to an NBC News report.

They were reportedly identified as Cuban nationals who had swam to the deserted island after their boat capsized in stormy waters.