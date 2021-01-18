Two Lousiana teens fatally shoot each other Sunday evening

National

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Two Louisiana 16-year-old boys fatally shot each other late Sunday afternoon in a suburb outside of Lafayette.

New Iberia Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said when police arrived on scene, they found both boys dead from a gunshot wound.

Hughes said a preliminary investigation has revealed that at close range both males fired their weapon at the other simultaneously.

New Iberia is town of roughly 30,000 people located 20 miles southeast of Layayette.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back later for additional details.

