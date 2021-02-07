Tyler ISD graduate killed in Idaho National Guard helicopter crash

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler ISD graduate was one of three Idaho National Guard soldiers that were killed in a helicopter crash near Boise, ID on Tuesday Feb. 2.

Jesse Anderson, 43, of Boise attended Tyler Legacy, formerly known as Robert E. Lee High School, in 1996.

According to a Facebook post by James Cantu, Anderson was his first friend when he moved to Tyler.

“Even though we grew apart by the end of high school, he was coincidentally the last classmate I talked to in the parking lot before getting into my car leaving graduation,” Cantu said.

Cantu described Anderson as funny and “always playing jokes”.

“I did not keep up with him over the years, but somehow managed to become Facebook friends with him via an account mostly owned by his wife. I hope that those of you who knew him will keep him and his family in your thoughts, prayers, and memories,” Cantu said.

In Boise, Anderson was a Chief Warrant Officer 4. He was also senior instructor pilot and had served in the Idaho Army National Guard since 2008. Anderson had a wife and four children.

Chief Warrant Officers 3 George “Geoff” Laubhan, 39, and Matthew Peltzer, 43, also were killed during the crash.

All three men were married with children and had served in the Idaho Army National Guard for years.

Laubhan, also a Boise resident, was an instructor pilot. He had served in the Guard since 2010 and is survived by his wife and two children.

George “Geoff” Laubhan, 39. Photo credit Idaho National Guard

Peltzer, of Nampa, is survived by his wife and two children. He was a pilot and had served with the Guard since 2005.

Matthew Peltzer, 43. Photo credit Idaho National Guard

The three died Feb. 2, Tuesday evening when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Boise during a training flight.

Colonel Christopher Burt, the Idaho Army National Guard’s state aviation officer said that the aircraft was last contacted at 7:45 p.m.

Around 15 minutes later, the UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency locator transmitter device was activated. Burt and his team immediately initiated emergency aircraft recovery procedures which included air and ground search as well as rescue crews.

Early Wednesday morning, around 12:15 a.m., crews located the aircraft and personnel.

The cause of the crash is unknown and is under investigation. The area had rain, snow and fog Tuesday night. Another Idaho National Guard aircraft in the region reported that visibility was low as the cloud cover dropped close to the ground.

“There were forecasted showers in the area,” said Lt. Col. Nicole Washington, the commander of the Guard’s 1st of the 183rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, where the pilots served. “From what we know now, when they started to turn back to Boise, it (the weather) had slowly started to deteriorate … in the back country it can start to deteriorate very quickly.”

They were taking part in a routine training mission, flying through mountainous terrain after dark and relying in part on night-vision goggles to see. The helicopter was heading back to Boise when the crash occurred, and there was no mayday call or other indication of of a problem before the accident, Washington said.

All three personnel were pilots had thousands of flying hours between them. Two were senior instructor pilots — both with more than a decade of experience — and the other was an experienced pilot who had been flying for more than five years, Washington said.

“This is a tremendous loss to the Idaho National Guard and our community,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of the Idaho National Guard, in a statement on the Guard’s Facebook page. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones as we work through this tragedy.”

“The sudden and tragic loss of three of our fellow Guardsmen is extremely heartbreaking to every member of our Idaho National Guard family,” said Garshak. “It is very comforting, at such a challenging time, to have the care and support of so many.”

Idaho Gov. Brad Little ordered that flags be flown at half-staff in honor of the three men until the day after the final memorial service is held.

“Their tragic deaths leave an emptiness in the lives of their families and loved ones, the entire National Guard community, and all of us,” Little said in a prepared statement on Wednesday. “As Idahoans, let’s quiet ourselves and reflect on their courage and sacrifice.”