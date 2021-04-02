Suspect shot by US Capitol officers after hitting them with car, pulling out knife

WASHINGTON (KETK/AP) – Two U.S. Capitol Police officers were injured after a vehicle rammed into a barricade outside of the building and a suspect is in custody. Two law enforcement sources told the Associated Press that the driver was shot.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

NBC News reported that the driver jumped out of the car toward the officers with a knife after running them over. The officers then shot the suspect, who has yet to be identified.

Both officers are in serious condition, according to Capitol Police. The crash happened at a checkpoint near the Capitol.

Staff inside the building have not told not to go outside or near windows.

BREAKING: After striking 2 US Capitol Police officers, the driver jumped out of the car with a knife and was shot by Capitol police, 2 law enforcement officials tell @NBCNews. — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 2, 2021

It was less than three months ago that hundreds of rioters stormed the building as the Electoral College results were being certified to make Joe Biden the 46th President of the United States.

After the attack, National Guard soldiers and fencing have been kept there for months.

Currently, two East Texans are facing charges for their participation in the riots. Ryan Nichols, of Longview, and Alex Harkrider, of Carthage, are currently being held in Washington D.C. and are awaiting trial.

The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

This is a developing story and KETK News will update it as more information becomes available.