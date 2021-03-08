VIDEO: Driver crashes into North Carolina martial arts school when class in session

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Students and employees at a Charlotte, North Carolina martial arts studio watched in disbelief as a car crashed into the studio’s building.

The incident happened Saturday around 1 p.m. at Leadership Martial Arts while approximately eight people were training on the mat.

The business owner Derek Richardson says none of the students or staff were injured.

“In all my years in martial arts I’ve seen a lot of wild things but I’ve never seen a car go through my wall,” Richardson said.

According to Richardson, the driver was driving under the influence, and the car jumped over the neighbor’s detention pond and through the wall of the facility.

He added that the driver tried to flee the scene and then tried to “square up” with Richardson but they stopped him from getting away before CMPD arrived.

Richardson said the police were very helpful and responded swiftly.

Details on whether the driver was impaired and what they were charged for were not released.

The dojo will be closed through at least Wednesday due to the damage to the building.