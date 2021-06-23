VIDEO: First responders keep Florida teen from jumping off bridge after her dad calls 911 on Father’s Day

The video above depicts officers stopping a suicide attempt. Viewer discretion is advised.

FLAGER COUNTY, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Video shows the moment first responders in Florida were able to prevent a teenage girl from jumping off a bridge on Father’s Day.

According to the Flager County Sheriff’s Office, a father called and said his daughter was threatening to hurt herself before leaving their Palm Coast home.

When deputies arrived, they found her on a bridge, holding on to the outside railing facing I-95 Southbound.

When the girl let go of the rail to jump, a deputy immediately grabbed her hand before she could fall and “secured her to the rail with handcuffs,” according to the Flager County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is an outstanding rescue by all agencies involved,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “The quick response and

combined efforts of FCSO deputies, Crisis Negotiations, Communications Center, Fire Rescue, and the

deputies holding the juvenile’s hand saved a life today. Their training in de-escalation techniques and

being able to talk to someone who’s threatening to take their life is remarkable. I commend all the

men and women who stepped up for this child’s life today. Someone’s daughter was saved on Father’s

Day, and I hope she receives the help she needs.”

The girl was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

There are numerous resources for help with mental health struggles. For more information visit: suicidepreventionlifeline.org or call 1-800-273-8255.

Watch the raw video in the player below. It may be disturbing to some viewers.