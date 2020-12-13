VIDEO: Man arrested for jumping Las Vegas airport fence, walking on wing of airplane

National

by: Lucas Wright

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is in custody Saturday afternoon after sneaking onto McCarran International Airport grounds.

Metro Police say it appears the man jumped a perimeter fence around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. He was spotted while walking on the wing of a commercial plane at the airport.

The man has since been taken into custody. Police say they believe impairment or mental illness is expected.

Video Courtesy: Erin Evans

