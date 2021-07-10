WATCH: Carter 75th Anniversary Celebration

PLAINS, Ga. (WRBL) – Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary. They are the longest married presidential couple in history. The former president says his “biggest secret is to marry the right person if you want to have a long-lasting marriage.” He also says they never go to bed angry and they read the Bible together every night.
