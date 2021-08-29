WATCH: Gov. Edwards calls for SELA residents to shelter in place for 72 hours

UPDATE: Gov. John Bel Edwards is asking Louisiana residents in the path of Hurricane Ida to shelter in place for the next 72 hours as the storm rakes its way across Southeastern Louisiana.

While the governor said he hopes that search and rescue teams will be able to take care of situations faster than 72 hours, there’s no way to tell when conditions will be safe enough for first responders to get to people. On top of that, the storm will not have completely passed through before sundown, and Edwards said no one should expect first responders to enact rescues in the dark.

Edwards said while resources are staged across the state — the Louisiana National Guard alone is staged in 14 parishes across the state — those resources cannot be deployed until the storm has fully passed. Edwards urged citizens to stay at home and not leave their homes to sightsee during or after the storm passes. In doing so, people could run into problems that first responders don’t know about yet, putting everyone involved in danger.

He also asked that those who have evacuated remain where they are during Monday as first responders can assess damages across the state.

Edwards said that some overtopping of Louisiana’s levee system is expected, particularly for non-federal levees. However, Edwards noted that overtopping is not the same as levee failure, which was extensively seen in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina. Edwards said the levees along the Mississippi River are expected to hold.

“There’s no doubt that the coming days and week will be extremely difficult for the state,” said Edwards. “Many people are going to be tested in ways we can only imagine today. But, I can also tell you that we have never been more prepared as a state.”

ORIGINAL POST: BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a live press conference at 2 p.m. on the landfall of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon at 11:55 a.m. today, according to the National Hurricane Center. Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 150 mph at landfall, putting the storm as an upper-level Category 4 storm.