WATCH: Man captures roof blown off during Hurricane Ida near Louisiana coast

HOUMA, Louisiana (KETK) – Hurricane Ida is so strong, its winds tore off the roof some buildings.

A man captured the strong winds of Hurricane Ida ripping the roof off of a building in Houma, LA.

In the video, the roof can be seen flying over another building and missing it as it rolls and crashes into the ground.

There was no word of any injuries of that incident.

Houma is not far from the Louisiana coast where Ida roared ashore as a Category 4 storm generating 150 mph winds.

