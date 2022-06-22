WASHINGTON (KETK) — The Food and Drug Administration will reportedly ban Juul e-cigarettes from the US, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

The decision could be announced as early as Wednesday, people familiar with the matter told The Journal. This ban would follow a review of data presented by Juul that has lasted nearly two years, as the company has sought authorization for its tobacco-and-menthol-flavored products to stay available in U.S. markets.

Juul is perhaps one of the most popular e-cigarette brands on the market after it gained popularity in 2017 for its wide range of flavors from traditional tobacco and menthol to fruity mango and crème, marketing the product as a safer alternative to smoking cigarettes. By 2018, the company had risen to the top of the U.S. e-cigarette market, according to The Journal.

However, the company was quickly faced with harsh scrutiny due to the FDA blaming their “fruity flavors and hip marketing” for surges in underage vaping. This led the company to limit its marketing and, in 2019, taking their fruity flavors off US markets in an effort to regain public and regulator trust. Ever since, Juul sales have tumbled, the report reads.

Shortly after this, the FDA banned the sale of any and all sweet and fruity vape cartridges, and is still steadfast in its refusal to allow any back into the market, The Journal said. This has since allowed Juul’s competitors to overtake the top spots in the e-cigarette markets with their own tobacco flavors.

The Journal said that Juul has made no immediate comment on the situation, though the company could pursue a legal appeal through the FDA by challenging the decision in court or by filing a revised application for its products.

The report also states that the FDA is separately moving forward with a plan that would mandate the elimination of nearly all nicotine in cigarettes, a policy which they say would upend the $95 billion U.S. cigarette industry and, in the opinion of health officials, prompt millions of people to quit smoking or switch to alternatives such as e-cigarettes. Though, this rule would take years to implement and would likely ensue multiple legal battles from tobacco companies as they try to fight it.