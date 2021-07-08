Zaila Avant-garde of Harvey, Louisiana, wins Scripps National Spelling Bee, becoming first African-American champion

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Zaila Avant-garde of Harvey, Louisiana, wins Scripps National Spelling Bee, becoming first African-American champion.

