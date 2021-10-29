OFF-AIR
NEAL BARTON'S POV: If you celebrate Christmas, you should know the meaning of the day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – We’ve all seen the pictures of the container ships off the west coast.

The debate continues about why things are backed up.

I’m not here to talk about that.

I’m here to talk about the fact we are hearing people say we can’t have Christmas unless these ships are unloaded.

Enough.

If you celebrate Christmas, you should know the meaning of the day.

It has nothing to do with a ship full of plastic do-dads off the coastline.

Sharing gifts is part of the holiday tradition, but it’s not the reason we celebrate Christmas.

KFXK Fox 51