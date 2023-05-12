SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Summer is almost here, and many people are looking for ways to take a family vacation that are both affordable and have scenic views.

Whether you are looking for a short drive from home or don’t mind visiting a neighboring state these state and national parks in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas offer great natural views and an opportunity to unplug from your busy life.

Kisatchie National Forest (Source: U.S. Forest Service)

Kisatchie National Forest (Source: U.S. Forest Service)

Kisatchie National Forest (Source: U.S. Forest Service)

Kisatchie National Forest (Source: U.S. Forest Service)

Kisatchie National Forest (Source: U.S. Forest Service)

Kisatchie National Forest (Source: U.S. Forest Service)

Kisatchie National Forest (Source: U.S. Forest Service)

Kisatchie National Forest (Source: U.S. Forest Service)

Kisatchie National Forest (Source: U.S. Forest Service)

Kisatchie National Forest (Source: U.S. Forest Service)

1. Kisatchie Ranger District Wilderness Area

The Kisatchie Ranger District Wilderness Area is the only area in Northwest Louisiana to make Beyond the Tent’s list of best places for camping in Louisiana. Kisatchie is an 8,700-acre area full of beautiful landscapes and the only national forest in Louisiana.

The Dogwood Campground is named for the blooms that fill the area. The site offers 16 drive-in sites for tents and small campers on wheels. Campfires and pets are allowed on the grounds, and potable water toilet paper is available to campers. Enjoy a picnic at the campground tables or take a hike along the Longleaf Trail Scenic Byway.

Entrance to the wilderness area is free. Some campgrounds are free, others range from $2-$10 a day depending on which amenities they offer. The National Annual Pass is $80 and covers 12 months from the date of purchase.

Lake O’ The Pines (Source: US Army Corps of Engineers)

Lake O’ The Pines (Source: US Army Corps of Engineers)

Lake O’ The Pines (Source: US Army Corps of Engineers)

Lake O’ The Pines (Source: US Army Corps of Engineers)

Lake O’ The Pines (Source: US Army Corps of Engineers)

Lake O’ The Pines (Source: US Army Corps of Engineers)

Lake O’ The Pines (Source: US Army Corps of Engineers)

Lake O’ The Pines (Source: US Army Corps of Engineers)

Lake O’ The Pines (Source: US Army Corps of Engineers)

2. Lake O’ The Pines

Travel Awaits rates Lake O’ The Pines as the best camping area in the Piney Woods of East Texas. They say the RV camping there is “as good as it gets,” with wooded spaces, tall pine trees, and camping near the dam.

The tall pine trees provide plenty of shade for visitors to the Brushy Creek Campground. There are campsites, including water and electric hookups, in the area. Brushy Creek has 62 RV campsites and 37 tent campsites available. Officials say some of the tent sites are primitive and to check when you make your reservations. Fishing is available in the creek alongside the campgrounds. Amenities also include restrooms, a boat ramp, fire rings, picnic tables and lantern posts.

The best views of Lake O’ The Pines can be found at the Johnson Creek Campground. RV campers can choose from two main areas near the lake that are also close to the day-use area. The paved, back-in sites offer water and electric hookups. Nine of the 21 tent camping sites offer electricity. Each has a tent pad area, picnic table, and fire ring. The site has a restroom with showers, a boat ramp, a swim beach area, a children’s playground and a dump station.

An Army Corps of Engineers campground is located on the south end of the area on the east end of the dam. Buckhorn Creek Campground contains 40 RV sites and 38 tent camping sites that are protected from the wind by the dam. The campground runs along the water and has restrooms with showers for visitors. Some of the tent sites also offer electricity and water. There is a two-lane boat ramp on the main lake with a boat dock, picnic tables, fire rings, and a playground area on the grounds.

Caddo Lake State Park celebrating 100 years (Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Caddo Lake State Park (Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Caddo Lake State Park (Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Caddo Lake State Park (Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Caddo Lake State Park visitors (Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)



Caddo Lake State Park (Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Caddo Lake State Park gift shop (Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Caddo Lake State Park (Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Caddo Lake State Park (Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Caddo Lake State Park visitors (Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Caddo Lake State Park (Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

3. Caddo Lake State Park

If you want to go kayaking on the bayou, then the scenic Caddo Lake State Park in East Texas is the place for you. Caddo Lake covers 26,810 acres and harbors more than 70 species of fish. The park has a fishing pier and a boat ramp.

The camping area is surrounded by large bald cypress trees draped in Spanish moss. Bring or rent a canoe and enjoy the 7.2-mile-long Mill Pond Paddling Trail or, for experienced paddlers, venture out onto Hell’s Half Acre Paddling Trail.

Caddo Lake State Park includes one of the largest naturally formed lakes in Texas and contains 46 campsites with a variety of amenities. Visitors can rent a historic cabin or stay in one of eight screened shelters. Campsite amenities vary, but all sites offer picnic tables, restrooms nearby and fire rings.

A day use fee will be charged per person per day in addition to facility use fees: $4 per day, per person 13 and older. Children 12 years and under are free. Campsite rates will vary depending on the type of facility that is booked and what amenities are available and range from $10-$25.

Looking for more fun? Texas State Parks’ official birthday party is this Saturday! About 80 Texas State Parks will be doing s’mores events for their 100th birthday celebration. Each park will have their own spin on what they will be doing, but it’s all sure to be a great time! You can find more information here.

Alligators live in the park; read the park’s alligator safety tips before your visit.

Crater of Diamonds State Park (Source: Kirk Jordan, Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism)

Crater of Diamonds State Park (Source: Kirk Jordan, Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism)

Crater of Diamonds State Park (Source: Kirk Jordan, Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism)

Crater of Diamonds State Park (Source: Kirk Jordan, Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism)

Crater of Diamonds State Park (Source: Kirk Jordan, Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism)

Crater of Diamonds State Park (Source: Kirk Jordan, Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism)

Crater of Diamonds State Park (Source: Kirk Jordan, Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism)

Crater of Diamonds State Park (Source: Kirk Jordan, Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism)

Crater of Diamonds State Park (Source: Kirk Jordan, Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism)

Crater of Diamonds State Park (Source: Kirk Jordan, Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism)

Crater of Diamonds State Park (Source: Kirk Jordan, Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism)

Crater of Diamonds State Park (Source: Kirk Jordan, Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism)

4. Crater of Diamonds State Park

Arkansas Tourism ranks the Crater of Diamonds State Park as one of the best camping spots in the state. Campers can take some time searching for diamonds at the park’s diamond dig site and enjoy the Diamond Springs Water Park at this unique location. Visitors have found more than 35,000 diamonds since the park opened in 1972. Other gemstones found inside the park include amethyst, garnet, jasper, agate and quartz.

“One of the only places in the world where the public can search for real diamonds in their original volcanic source, Crater of Diamonds is a one-of-a-kind experience that brings people from all over the world to Murfreesboro, Arkansas,” the park’s website states.

Crater of Diamonds has 47 Class AAA campsites, which can support larger and more luxurious campers. The sites include 50 Amp/30 Amp power, water and sewer hookups. Simple sites are available for tent camping. The park is also a great place for bank fishing on the Little Missouri River.

The fee to search for diamonds is $13 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12 and free for children under six.

Beavers Bend State Park (Source: Oklahoma State Parks)

Beavers Bend State Park (Source: Oklahoma State Parks)

Beavers Bend State Park (Source: Oklahoma State Parks)

Beavers Bend State Park (Source: Oklahoma State Parks)

Beavers Bend State Park (Source: Oklahoma State Parks)

Beavers Bend State Park (Source: Oklahoma State Parks)

Beavers Bend State Park (Source: Oklahoma State Parks)

Beavers Bend State Park (Source: Oklahoma State Parks)

Beavers Bend State Park (Source: Oklahoma State Parks)

Beavers Bend State Park (Source: Oklahoma State Parks)

Beavers Bend State Park (Source: Oklahoma State Parks)

Rugaru Adventures at Beavers Bend State Park (Source: Oklahoma State Parks)

5. Beavers Bend State Park

Beyond the Tent rates Beavers Bend State Park as one of the best places to camp in Oklahoma due to its beautiful landscape. The park includes a wide variety of wildlife, including black bears, bald eagles, and woodpeckers. Fly fishing is popular in the clear mountain waters, and the Mountain Fork River gives visitors the opportunity to explore in a kayak or canoe.

Beavers Bend Depot, located inside the state park, offers beginners and children the chance to ride horseback along a 2.5-mile-long trail. Visitors can also take a hay ride. Tour the park via scenic train ride or stop by the Forest Heritage Center.

The park’s 393 campsites and over 50 tent sites are spread over eight camping areas. RV sites include water and electric hookups, and dump sites are available in the park. All camping areas include toilet facilities. There are more than 40 cabins available to rent that include small kitchens, some with fireplaces.