Neiman Marcus to leave Longview as part of $85 million plan to modernize distribution

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Neiman Marcus distribution center in Longview will close by the end of the year as part of the retailer’s plans to improve supply chain efficiency.

The upscale-retailer also is set to close its Las Colinas distribution center next year.

The center, which is located in Longview Business Park near Interstate 20, employs about 160. Employees affected by the closing of the Longview facility will be eligible for severance.

“We intend to use the proceeds from these sales to reinvest in our supply chain, improving our speed to customer and speed of replenishment, adding additional capacity in key markets, and investing in technology that increases efficiency,” a company statement said. “We anticipate opportunities for some of our existing associates at Las Colinas and Longview to transfer.”

The company has not identified who has bought the Longview site.

Neiman Marcus Group announced in January that it is investing $85 million gross in supply chain innovation and is implementing a new order management system, a new warehouse system.

“We are transforming NMG’s core operating capability to support our growth as the luxury destination of choice for customers,” said Willis Weirich, executive vice president, Group Operations & Chief Supply Chain Officer. “As the demand for luxury products continues to grow, so does our supply chain network and infrastructure. These investments ensure that NMG can quickly deliver the luxury products our customers want.”