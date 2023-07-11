TYLER, Texas (KETK) — East Texas native and 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel will be featured in an episode of UNTOLD, the sports documentary anthology series that will be released on August 8.

The shows will premiere weekly and spotlight a first-person account of the athletes’ who lived through some of the sports’ most infamous events.

The episode titled “Johnny Football” highlights Manziel’s journey from being a star quarterback at Texas A&M University and his alter ego who “never had a bad time,” according to a release.

In the episode, Manziel, his family, coaches and former best friend and agent detail what happened off the field leading to changes in his career.

Volume 3 of UNTOLD will also feature Jake Paul, Victor Conte and the Florida Gators.