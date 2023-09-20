TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler City Council and the Smith County Commissioners court both met in a joint public meeting on Wednesday morning to officially decide to approve the city’s downtown design plans for its revitalization efforts.

“It’s actually a really big deal,” said Smith County Judge Neal Franklin.

A video released by the City of Tyler shows what the future downtown square will look like that includes the new ​$160 million Smith County Courthouse, roundabouts, bigger green spaces that features a multi-use structure with storage, restrooms, as well as an amphitheater.

One Tyler resident who works as a business coach with small businesses in the area Kelly Clark, said hearing the news about the efforts is relieving.

“I’m super excited about the revitalization of downtown, “Clark said. “I think it has an opportunity to bring a lot of energy back to downtown.”

Clark added new look downtown look will make life better for business and the community.

Franklin said construction will start sometime near the end of October.

Work will begin on East Ferguson Street where buildings will be demolished in place for the new courthouse.

“That’s the first thing you’ll see,” said Franklin. “That’s actually a ten to twelve month build.”

Franklin added other areas of the design plan will be started around that time as well.