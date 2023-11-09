TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The City of Tyler has accepted a donation to create a new memorial heart bell pavilion in the Rose Rudman Trail System.

On Wednesday, the City Council accepted a $67,000 donation to make a new memorial bell pavilion including a bench and plaque. The donation comes from the Lella family to honor a family member who passed away from heart disease.

Courtesy of the City of Tyler

The new pavilion’s structure is expected to be similar to the existing Tyler Cancer Bell located at the north end of the trail.

“Part of planning for our future is honoring our past,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Leanne Robinette. “We’re honored that the Lella family wants to remember not only their family member but other patients, families, and caregivers on our trails.”

The donation will cover the cost for the project, but the family has committed to donate additional funding if the project exceeds the initial donation.