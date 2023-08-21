SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new law created to help the children killed by drunk drivers will go into effect in early September.

According to the Texas Peace Officer’s Crash Report, 345 alcohol-related crashes resulted in 20 fatalities and 62 serious injuries in Texas during the Labor Day holiday weekend in 2022. Throughout the remainder of the year, someone was killed in Texas because of an alcohol-related traffic crash once every 7 hours and 17 minutes. 1203 people lost their lives in Texas because of this problem in 2022.

An increased enforcement period seeks to cut down on drunk drivers, and a new law that will take effect on Sept. 1 will require anyone convicted of intoxication manslaughter to pay child support if they kill the parent of a young child.

“I just wanted my father to walk me down the aisle or my mom to be there when I had babies,” said Erin Crawford Bowers, who was 6-months-old when a drunk driver killed her parents.

That’s why Texas hopes to #EndTheStreakTX by asking all Texans to pay attention to their Drive Sober, No Regrets campaign.

Texas law enforcement agencies increased stops of motorists suspected of drunk driving beginning Aug. 18 through the law’s Sept. 4 enactment date.

Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.