(KETK) — Palestine native and NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested for domestic violence in Los Angeles on Super Bowl Sunday, according to the New York Post and TMZ.

Peterson was arrested at LAX over a domestic dispute with his wife, Ashley, as they were on their way out of Los Angeles, the New York Post reported.

The New York Post said that the report stated the alleged incident occurred on an aircraft, which was forced to turn around on the runway and return to the gate due to the severity of the verbal and physical altercation between Mr. and Mrs. Peterson.

He was arrested at approximately 9:20 a.m. and booked at 11:33 a.m., with his bail being set at $50,000, according to the New York Post. They added that Peterson was removed from the plane after the altercation, but his wife stayed on board.