AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas lawmakers were recently appointed to the Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans.

Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) will serve as chair of the committee, while Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) will be a member of the committee. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick named them, along with the following, to serve:

Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville, Chair

Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, Co-Vice Chair

Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, Co-Vice Chair

Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston

Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury

Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels

Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, D-McAllen

Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Tyler

Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock

Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas

Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo

Together with the other members, they will be charged with studying five areas: school safety, mental health, social media, police training and firearm safety. The committee does not include Democratic Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents the Uvalde area.

Patrick said he asked Nichols to hold his hearing on June 23 or a date shortly after in order to give the community of Uvalde time to complete all funeral services. He is also asked to coordinate with the House of Representatives Chair to hold their hearings on the same date, if possible, to accommodate both invited and public witnesses.

“All of us working together is the answer. Now is not the time for politics,” Patrick said. “It is all about doing all we can so that we never see another tragedy like this happen again in Texas.”

Gutierrez issued a statement on Thursday, calling the special committee a “stall tactic” from Gov. Greg Abbott.

“These special committee assignments are a slap in the face of the people of Uvalde,” Gutierrez said. “It’s also a slap in the face to the people of Santa Fe and El Paso because they don’t have a voice on this committee either. This is just a stall tactic from Governor Abbott. We already know what happens, we know why it happens, and we know what needs to be done to stop it from happening the next time. We don’t need another Blue Ribbon committee. We need a special session so that we can start crafting commonsense Solutions right now that are going to keep our kids safe.”

Meanwhile, schools across the country are taking a look at their own security in the wake of this tragedy, including schools in East Texas.