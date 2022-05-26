HOUSTON (KETK) – The National Rifle Association is giving a briefing to discuss a security plan for their Houston convention this weekend.
The NRA recently released a statement as their annual convention approaches, which is set to happen in Texas roughly five hours away from Uvalde where 19 children and two teachers were shot in their elementary school.
“Our deepest sympathies are with the families and victims involved in this horrific and evil crime,” the NRA said in their statement. “On behalf of our members, we salute the courage of school officials, first responders and others who offered their support and services.”
The NRA said they “recognize this was the act of a lone, deranged criminal. As we gather in Houston, we will reflect on these events, pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure.”
Several Texas politicians are slated to speak at the meeting, including the following:
- Gov. Greg Abbott
- Sen. Ted Cruz
- Sen. John Cornyn
- Rep. Dan Crenshaw
Former President Donald Trump is also scheduled to speak at the event, which will take place May 27-29 in downtown Houston at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
This comes days after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Officials said the shooter legally bought two AR-style rifles shortly after his 18th birthday in March, along with 375 rounds of ammunition. Abbott said on Wednesday only one of the rifles was used in the shooting and the shooter was killed by law enforcement.
Abbott released a statement on Tuesday about the shooting:
“Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering. We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School. I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal.”Gov. Greg Abbott