HOUSTON (KETK) – The National Rifle Association is giving a briefing to discuss a security plan for their Houston convention this weekend.

The NRA recently released a statement as their annual convention approaches, which is set to happen in Texas roughly five hours away from Uvalde where 19 children and two teachers were shot in their elementary school.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the families and victims involved in this horrific and evil crime,” the NRA said in their statement. “On behalf of our members, we salute the courage of school officials, first responders and others who offered their support and services.”

The NRA said they “recognize this was the act of a lone, deranged criminal. As we gather in Houston, we will reflect on these events, pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure.”

Several Texas politicians are slated to speak at the meeting, including the following:

Gov. Greg Abbott

Sen. Ted Cruz

Sen. John Cornyn

Rep. Dan Crenshaw

Former President Donald Trump is also scheduled to speak at the event, which will take place May 27-29 in downtown Houston at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

This comes days after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Officials said the shooter legally bought two AR-style rifles shortly after his 18th birthday in March, along with 375 rounds of ammunition. Abbott said on Wednesday only one of the rifles was used in the shooting and the shooter was killed by law enforcement.

Abbott released a statement on Tuesday about the shooting: