SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Over 30% of people living in Smith County say they can’t pay for their own medications. That is just one of the quality-of-life issues currently facing some East Texans.

Community leaders gathered at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center in Tyler to study the issues and look for solutions. According to a study from the East Texas Human Needs Network, residents say 37% are not able to pay their bills and 33% can’t afford medications

The Dean for UT Tyler of Medicine, Brigham Willis, said the survey highlighted numerous monetary demands on many.

“There’s so many different needs,” Willis said. “We looked at affordable medication, access to care, safety in neighborhoods [and] access to healthy food.”

Post-pandemic, people surveyed also said finding a job is difficult.

“Most of them leaned towards the social needs for the community,” Elliott added. “So steady work particularly after the pandemic [and] people worried about paying for their housing.”

Willis said these studies will help address the concerns citizens currently have. He added addressing those problems will start now.

“A lot of the action items we can begin to work on immediately,” he said.” I don’t like waiting around. We’re going to try and get as much action as possible.”