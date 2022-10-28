UPDATE: The Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office said there is a “manhunt underway” close to the Garrison High School on Friday night.

They are searching for a man who was accused of attempting to rob the Cash Now in Lufkin, said city officials.

Nacogdoches deputies said the suspect escaped from a patrol unit after he was arrested. Law enforcement added he stole a vehicle and authorities pursued him to the high school, then he left his vehicle and ran away.

Deputies said the man possibly has a rifle.

“Please remove all keys from your vehicle and lock your doors. Report anything suspicious,” said the sheriff’s office.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A multiagency search is underway for a suspect who was in custody for an alleged aggravated robbery in Angelina County, Nacogdoches Police Department announced on Friday evening.

Officials said the search is being conducted in the area of Old Tyler Road and Powers Street. Nacogdoches PD described the suspect as a “black male with short hair wearing a blue and white shirt and khaki pants.”

Authorities believe that he is within the perimeter that they’ve set up and they said the public should stay away from the area.

This story will be updated when further information is available.