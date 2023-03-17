FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WJW) — A suburban Cleveland teen is facing criminal charges in Florida for an alleged unprovoked attack on legendary Def Leppard drummer, Rick Allen.

Max Hartley, 19, of Avon, faces two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief and abusing a disabled adult for the attack on Allen.

Police in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., say Allen and Def Leppard were performing at a casino in South Florida over the weekend. Investigators say Allen was standing outside a hotel smoking a cigarette when he was suddenly attacked by Hartley, who was visiting Florida on spring break.

Police say Hartley, a St. Ignatius graduate who played football and lacrosse for the school, knocked Allen to the ground.

According to the police report, Allen hit his head on the ground, causing injury.

Police say he is then accused of knocking a woman attempting to help Allen to the ground, battering her with his fists. When she tried to escape, police say Hartley is accused of grabbing her by the hair and dragging her outside the hotel before fleeing the area.

Police say Hartley was later restrained by witnesses after he started breaking car windows and tried to break into a restaurant.

Allen is a rock legend, and his life story has been an inspiration to people around the world. In 1984, Allen’s left arm was severed in a car accident in England.

Despite the loss of his arm, Allen decided to continue playing the drums and since then has been able to perform using a specially designed electronic drum kit.

Def Leppard was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

Allen gave police a statement confirming that he is pressing charges.

It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol may have played a role in Hartley’s conduct.