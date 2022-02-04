Lawmakers criticize 5G rollout amid flight safety …

FEBRUARY FREEZE: A look back at how the winter storm …

Smith County elderly man, woman injured in shooting

Petal Hill Nursing Home in Tyler evacuated due to …

Tyler Transit reduces hours of service due to possible …

1 YEAR LATER: Stories of generosity, kindness during …

AAA Texas: Here are some tips if you must get on …

Upshur and Camp County leaders discuss plans to handle …

TxDOT prepares I-20 for winter weather

Wood County businesses, officials prepare for dropping …

SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Price was named after the family …