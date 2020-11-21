One child dead, 5 others ‘seriously injured’ in crash involving go-kart and SUV near Terrell

(KETK)- One child has died and five others are “seriously injured” after a crash involving a go-kart and a SUV on Saturday.

According to the College Mound Fire Department, they received a dispatch call at 12:32 p.m. to assist Kaufman Fire Department at a crash.

Firefighters arrived at FM2727 and County Road 167. College Mound Fire Department said six children ages seven to twelve were inside the go-kart that was hit by an SUV.

Helicopters from CareFlite and Flight for Life and multiple ambulances were called to the scene. Three children were airlifted from the area and two others were transported by ground.

College Mound Fire Department said, the go-kart was travelling westbound on CR-167 and they were struck in the intersection by the SUV that was southbound. They also added that the driver of the SUV was not injured.