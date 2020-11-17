One taken to hospital after truck engulfed Tuesday morning in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gladewater Firefighters took on a fully engulfed truck sitting in the middle of a lot with the occupants already out of the car Tuesday morning.

One of the occupants was taken by the EMS with unknown injuries.

The Gladewater Firefighters extinguished the fire and turned the scene over to county fire marshal for further investigation of the cause.

Photo courtesy of Gladewater Fire Department Facebook page

Photo courtesy of Gladewater Fire Department Facebook page

The location of the vehicle and the time of which the incident took place is unknown.

This story is developing. KETK will keep you updated as more information comes in.