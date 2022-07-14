PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — University of Oregon tight end Spencer Webb died in an accident Wednesday near Triangle Lake, authorities said.

The 22-year-old fell down a steep trail and hit his head around 2:30 p.m., according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, which said it responded to rock slides in the area. Bystanders reportedly tried to save him, but officials said they and responding paramedics were unsuccessful.

“Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel responded to assist with bringing him back to the roadway as he was approximately 100 yards down a steep trail,” the sheriff’s office said.

In a Twitter post Wednesday night, Oregon football coach Dan Lanning said, “So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!”

Webb had played with the Oregon Ducks since 2019.

LCSO said his death appears to be accidental.